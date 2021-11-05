One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 53.78% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

Shares of OLP stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $34.26. 655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $713.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.37. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Aegis boosted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Collins Stewart began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $88,106.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,878.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,038 shares of company stock worth $184,493. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

