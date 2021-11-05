Only1 Hits Market Capitalization of $16.05 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $16.05 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Only1 has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Only1 Profile

Only1 is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

