Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00001859 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $990.72 million and $233.07 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00122703 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00041981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00515951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00052854 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

