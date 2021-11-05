Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given a $63.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) received a $63.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,915. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Open Text has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Open Text by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

