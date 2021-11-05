Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 23,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 457,915 shares.The stock last traded at $51.59 and had previously closed at $50.85.

The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 198.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 63.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

