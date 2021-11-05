OpenDAO Price Reaches $1.94 (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00053263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00244447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00096444 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

