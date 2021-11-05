Oppenheimer Boosts Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $155.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.46.

PZZA opened at $140.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.01. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

