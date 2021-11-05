Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

AMED stock opened at $174.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $137.82 and a twelve month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

