Oppenheimer Comments on Amgen Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.08. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $17.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.43 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 106.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

AMGN stock opened at $214.93 on Friday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

