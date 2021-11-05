Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Decreased by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.36.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $95.63 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $261.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

