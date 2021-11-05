Orbitcoin Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $62.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,231.69 or 1.00260182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.07 or 0.00578120 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.77 or 0.00318907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00170293 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00014766 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001511 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.