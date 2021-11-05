Origin Sport (ORS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $636,457.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00126488 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019000 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000026 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

