Origo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $725,738.00 (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Origo has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $725,738.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Origo has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00053734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00246611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

