OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.27

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.27 and traded as high as $50.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 1,417 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $588.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. It operates through the following business lines: OTC Link LLC, market data licensing, and corporate services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

