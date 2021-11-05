Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Trading Down 0.1%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.11. 60,144 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 40,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Otsuka alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.