Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OUTFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:OUTFF remained flat at $$6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

