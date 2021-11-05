Outokumpu Oyj’s (OUTFF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTFF remained flat at $$6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

