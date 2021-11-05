Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Ovintiv stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,786. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ovintiv stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Ovintiv worth $58,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.