Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ORCC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 33,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,156,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after buying an additional 188,972 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $64,424,000. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,123,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,838,000 after acquiring an additional 88,090 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 14.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,072,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,380,000 after purchasing an additional 392,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,986,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,620,000 after purchasing an additional 201,589 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

