OWNDATA (OWN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a market cap of $497,348.39 and approximately $38.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.64 or 0.00421524 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001260 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.29 or 0.01042655 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

