Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,312.45

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,312.45 ($30.21) and traded as high as GBX 2,440 ($31.88). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,380 ($31.09), with a volume of 143,136 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,441.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,312.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10.

In other Oxford Instruments news, insider Gavin Hill purchased 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73). Insiders purchased 929 shares of company stock worth $2,365,478 in the last 90 days.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

