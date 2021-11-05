Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 329.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

