Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 17,035 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EQT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,592,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EQT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,170,000 after purchasing an additional 467,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EQT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,207,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.37 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

