Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 152.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,505 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 26,866 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,827,022,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 875.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,901 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Halliburton by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 261,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 212,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

NYSE HAL opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

