Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 291.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 89.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 126,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,602 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $102.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.53. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,722 shares of company stock worth $1,787,275. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

