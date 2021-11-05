Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $57,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

NYSE:XOM opened at $64.41 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

