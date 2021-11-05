Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.03 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $3,161,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $1,356,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth about $8,021,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $9,869,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:VNT opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

