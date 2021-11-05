Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after buying an additional 1,814,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,284,000 after purchasing an additional 471,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,874,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,782,000 after purchasing an additional 206,281 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $13.72 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

