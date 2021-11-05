Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1 Million in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AM. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AM. Barclays upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

