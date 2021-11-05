Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275,148 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth $1,157,000. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 128.9% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 97,654 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 20.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,060 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 23,672 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 18.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target on the stock.

Shares of HMY opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

