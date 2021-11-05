Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.