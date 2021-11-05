Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,201,000 after buying an additional 66,554 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,669,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,287,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,362,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $294.30 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $188.37 and a 1-year high of $296.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.13.

