Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Palomar worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 15.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $522,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,300 shares of company stock worth $4,702,725. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar stock opened at $90.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.79 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.