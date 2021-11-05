PancakeSwap Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $4.62 billion and $359.06 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $19.31 or 0.00031587 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00053263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00244447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00096444 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 239,373,610 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

