Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.17 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

PANL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ PANL opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

