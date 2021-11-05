Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PZZA. Wedbush boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.46.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA opened at $140.01 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.55 and a 200-day moving average of $113.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 26.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 219,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 21.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.