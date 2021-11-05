Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

PZZA stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

