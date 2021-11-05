Paparazzi Price Up 10.2% This Week (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00053940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00248908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

