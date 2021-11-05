Parachute (PAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $262,291.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,655,936 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

