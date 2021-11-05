Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $260,833.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,655,936 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.