Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $526.71

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 526.71 ($6.88) and traded as high as GBX 545 ($7.12). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 534.50 ($6.98), with a volume of 1,321,202 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 552.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 526.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £11,924.28 ($15,579.15).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

