Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PRMRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

PRMRF traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,925. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 3.52.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

