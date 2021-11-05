Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRMRF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,925. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

