Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$30.00 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

POU has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.18.

Shares of POU traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 177,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,226. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.50. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.06.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,547 shares in the company, valued at C$273,646.90.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

