Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$30.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POU. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.18.

Shares of TSE POU traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$23.50. The company had a trading volume of 177,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,226. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 23.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$2.45 and a one year high of C$23.50.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,846.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

