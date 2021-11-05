Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY22 guidance to $16.95-$17.65 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $16.950-$17.650 EPS.

Shares of PH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.75. 927,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,291. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $236.11 and a fifty-two week high of $330.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.67 and its 200 day moving average is $301.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.81.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

