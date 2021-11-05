Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $385.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $375.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.07.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH opened at $325.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.25 and a 200 day moving average of $301.16. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $226.99 and a twelve month high of $329.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.50. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.