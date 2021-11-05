Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $366.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.81.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,031. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $226.99 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.50. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $266,947,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $126,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.