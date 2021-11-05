Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

TSE:PSI traded up C$0.23 on Friday, hitting C$10.93. The company had a trading volume of 73,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,022. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$900.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.78. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$5.05 and a 52 week high of C$11.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.71.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PSI. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pason Systems to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

