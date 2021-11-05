Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

OTCMKTS PSYTF traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $8.54. 5,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $8.54.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

